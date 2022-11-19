Steelers vs Bengals: 4 bold predictions for this week’s game

The firts time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals squared off, the Steelers pulled off a stunning 20-18 overtime upset. Is it in the cards for the Steelers to do it again at home? Let’s make some bold predictions.

Joe Burrow will have a much better day

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The first time these two teams played, the Steelers defense harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow all game long. Seven sacks and four interceptions were impressive but our prediction is Burrow has a much better game this weekend. The Steelers defense has T.J. Watt back but Cincinnati isn’t going to allow that to happen twice in one season.

Najee Harris tops 100 yards rushing

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh really has something working in the run game. Harris had 99 yards last weekend while the team rushed for 217. This week the tam might not get that many but we are predicting Harris tops 100 rushing yards for the first time this season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick plays a big game

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

It’s remarkable that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is active and planning to play only one week after an appendectomy. So if he’s going to go this far to get on the field, we predict he makes some big plays even if it isn’t in a full workload. Let’s go with an interception and a fumble recovery to spark the defense for Fitzpatrick.

Steelers come up short for the sweep

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Pittsburgh needed a monumental effort by the Steelers defense in Week One to squeak past the Bengals in overtime. If we are already predicting the Steelers aren’t going to get that type of defensive game, we can’t pick the win. This one will be close and it will be a heartbreaker but Cincinnati pulls off the win.

