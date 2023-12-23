Steelers vs Bengals: 4 bold predictions for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have one final shot to salvage the season but to do that they must beat the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time in five weeks. The last three weeks the Steelers have found a way to sink a little lower each week and no one knows if they can dig them out of this whole. Here are four bold predictions for this week.

The run game comes up big

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 15 action on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s time for Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris to take over the offense and lean hard on the Bengals defense. At least one guy finishes with 100 yards rushing and both backs score.

Fans boo Mason Rudolph before halftime

Aug 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the fans were chanting for Mason Rudolph. Now they get him. And we predict they will be trying to get him off the field before halftime.

Nothing good for George Pickens

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: ide receiver George Pickens (14) of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 07, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It would be easy to predict a bounceback game for wide receiver George Pickens. Instead, we predict Pickens struggles once again and shows his disgust on national television.

Turn out the lights, the party's over

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

If you are old enough to get that reference, your back probably hurts. Anywho, we aren’t calling for the upset here as much as we want to. Nope, Pittsburgh can’t turn things around this week and they drop to 7-8 with just two games left to play.

