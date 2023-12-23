Steelers vs Bengals: 4 bold predictions for this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have one final shot to salvage the season but to do that they must beat the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time in five weeks. The last three weeks the Steelers have found a way to sink a little lower each week and no one knows if they can dig them out of this whole. Here are four bold predictions for this week.
The run game comes up big
It’s time for Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris to take over the offense and lean hard on the Bengals defense. At least one guy finishes with 100 yards rushing and both backs score.
Fans boo Mason Rudolph before halftime
Last week the fans were chanting for Mason Rudolph. Now they get him. And we predict they will be trying to get him off the field before halftime.
Nothing good for George Pickens
It would be easy to predict a bounceback game for wide receiver George Pickens. Instead, we predict Pickens struggles once again and shows his disgust on national television.
Turn out the lights, the party's over
If you are old enough to get that reference, your back probably hurts. Anywho, we aren’t calling for the upset here as much as we want to. Nope, Pittsburgh can’t turn things around this week and they drop to 7-8 with just two games left to play.