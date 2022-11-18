Steelers vs Bengals: 4 big storylines for this week’s game

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will square off for the second time this season. Pittsburgh won the first matchup in Week One in overtime and is hoping for a season sweep. Here are the big storylines to watch this week.

Is Joe Burrow sleeping OK this week?

The first time these two teams squared off it was a nightmare for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Steelers defense harassed him all game long and he ended up throwing four interceptions and getting sacked seven times including three times by linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Will Minkah Fitzpatrick play?

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It’s hard to believe but there’s a real chance safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could play this week just one week removed from an appendectomy. Is he trying too hard to get back with Damontae Kazee more than capable of starting?

Round 2 of the power run game

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Last week the Steelers went all-in on the power run game and it really worked. Cincinnati is the No. 17 rush defense in the NFL so look for another big dose of Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and whoever else offensive coordinator Matt Canada schemes into the game plan.

Next steps for Kenny Pickett

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was Pickett’s first start since wide receiver Chase Claypool was traded. It wasn’t his best game but you could tell the plan was more about Pickett not losing the game rather than trying to win it. If this week’s game is close or the Steelers have to come from behind, we want to see if Pickett is ready to take that responsibility in his first start against the Bengals.

