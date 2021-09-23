Steelers vs Bengals: 4 adjustments Pittsburgh must make this week

Last week, when we talked about adjustments for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was all about the offense. This week we decided with a rather extensive list of potential injuries on the defensive side of the football it is only fair we give that side of the football a fair shake. Here are four adjustments to make this wee against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Max protect for Big Ben

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need to utilize more protections to keep an injured Ben Roethlisberger clean. Roethlisberger is currently dealing with a pec injury that he is likely to manage and play. But Roethlisberger cannot continue to take a lot of big hits and last this season.

Derek Watt on offense

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that the Steelers could consider using fullback Derek Watt on offense this week. With the way the run game has struggled anything is better than the status quo. The Bengals aren't going to respect the run game unless the Steelers can show them they can run the ball.

Well-placed blitzing on defense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With so many injuries on defense, the Steelers coaches are going to need to find ways to generate a pass rush on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and not allow him to throw it all over the field the way Derek Carr did. Sending defensive backs and taking some shots on Burrow and keep him off balance.

More inspired effort

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

This one might seem a little obvious and perhaps a bit vague but it might be that simple. These players had to go back and watch the film from last week and see just how poor effort was at times. Hopefully the Steelers take it personally (we're talking to you offensive line) and go all out this week to avoid a 1-2 start.

