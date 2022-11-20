Steelers vs Bengals: 3 takeaways from the first half

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals went into halftime after taking a 20-17 lead. The offense has been much improved this week while the defense is struggling. Here are our big takeaways from the first half.

Defense struggling to get pressure

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

We said in our predictions for this week that the Bengals would have a much better command of the offense and keep the Steelers pass rush at bay. This has been the case and the Steelers have zero sacks on Burrow. In a close game will Pittsburgh take some chances in the second half?

A poised Pickett in the pocket

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This has been the best half of football Kenny Pickett has played in the NFL. He has 141 passing yards and a passing touchdown in a half of football and has completed 74 percent of his throws.

Special teams has been clutch

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest worries coming into this week’s game was the kicking game and kicker Matthew Wright. After a miserable performance last week, Wright has been perfect against Cincinnati with two field goals and two extra points. In addition, wide receiver Steven Sims has proved a huge spark in the return game averaging 28.3 yards per kick return.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire