Steelers vs Bengals: 3 Steelers who must step up this week

In the Week One matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh pulled off a thrilling 23-20 overtime win thanks to a huge defensive performance. If Pittsburgh wants to pull off the sweep, these three guys need much better games than the first time around.

RB Jaylen Warren

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

In Week One, rookie running back Jaylen Warren wasn’t a part of the rushing offense like he is now and only had three carries for seven yards. Now he is approaching 40-50 percent of the carries and is poised for a breakout game.

WR George Pickens

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens hasn’t been the impact player we thought but he is sure to do better than the one catch for three yards from the first game.

LB Robert Spillane

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

In the first game, inside linebacker Robert Spillane only played 29 snaps and still had five tackles. Last week Spillane played every defensive snap, had seven tackles and even better was strong in coverage.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire