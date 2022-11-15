Steelers vs Bengals: 3 early causes for concern

In Week One of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers went into Cincinnati and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season. Now, this week the Bengals come to Pittsburgh hoping to get revenge and stay relevant in the AFC North. Here is what we are worried about this week.

Steelers got in their own heads

Sunday’s performance was strong but it was the Saints. Nothing to get overly excited about or overconfident based on a single game. How the team responds will be a reflection of how humble Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin keeps them after a win like this.

Pittsburgh still can't score enough points

Even with the new and improved Steelers defense, the offense still doesn’t do much to put points on the board. Meanwhile, the Bengals have scored at least 30 points in each of its last four games. The Steelers offense has to turn drives into touchdowns to be competitive.

Cincinnati has more to play for

Cincinnati enters this game at 5-4 and has an eye on the playoffs. Eyeing revenge just fuels the fire but the Bengals have to have watched how the Steelers have struggled lately and feel like they are still the better football team.

