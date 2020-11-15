Breaking News:

Steelers vs Bengals: 3 bold predictions for this week's game

Steelers vs Bengals: 3 bold predictions for this week’s game

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally back home and you can bet they are ready to feast on some home cooking. This week the Cincinnati Bengals come to town and Pittsburgh has a chance to do something never done before in franchise history. With a win, the team will go to 9-0 and maintain control in the AFC playoff race.

Here are our three bold predictions for this weeks’ gam.

Ben Roethlisberger tops 325 yards passing

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A week at home won't slow down Ben Roethlisberger against a hobbled Cincinnati secondary who has only sacked the quarterback 11 times all season.

T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree combine for 5 sacks

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

No team rushes the passer better than the Steelers and the Bengals offensive line is a mess. T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree are going to tee off on Joe Burrow and remind him he's still just a rookie.

James Conner takes serious advantage of the weather

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Bengals give up 5.2 yards per carry. On a day when the weather is crappy, it is exactly what running back James Conner wants to pull off another big performance.

