Steelers vs Bears: Pittsburgh’s keys to victory

If you have been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan long enough, you know that you never take any game for granted. If Pittsburgh wants to keep its winning streak alive and keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, here’s what they must do.

Control the line of scrimmage

Whether it is on offense or defense, the team that wins in the trenches this week as a much better shot of pulling off a win. Both teams want to run the football and the Pittsburgh offensive line must do its job.

Limit mistakes

Nothing can put a team behind faster than unforced errors. The Steelers must be mindful of penalties and turnovers that can do nothing but help Chicago out.

Frustrate Justin Fields

With a young quarterback, the key is confusion. The Steelers need to mix up coverages and pressures so Fields isn’t sure who is coming on any given play and who is dropping into coverage. With his athleticism, the Steelers can’t just tee off on Fields off the edge or he will beat them with his legs.

