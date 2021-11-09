Steelers vs. Bears: Injury update from Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media today during his weekly press conference and provided a (thankfully brief) injury update.
WR Chase Claypool - toe
AP Photo/Fred Vuich
Chase Claypool’s toe injury is being evaluated by an MRI today.
DT Cam Heyward - ankle
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
LB Robert Spillane - ankle
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Isaiah Buggs - hip
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
