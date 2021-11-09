Steelers vs. Bears: Injury update from Mike Tomlin

Allison Koehler
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media today during his weekly press conference and provided a (thankfully brief) injury update.

WR Chase Claypool - toe

AP Photo/Fred Vuich

Chase Claypool’s toe injury is being evaluated by an MRI today.

DT Cam Heyward - ankle

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

LB Robert Spillane - ankle

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Isaiah Buggs - hip

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

