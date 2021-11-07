Steelers vs Bears: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on defense

This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has done its best to uphold tradition while wading through significant injuries and roster moves. It’s unusual to see the Steelers defense ranked in the middle of the league in terms of yards and points allowed.

This week the Steelers defense squares off with Chicago Bears and are being tasked with slowing down talented rookie quarterback Justin Fields and a pair of very good running backs. Here’s what we expect to see this week out of the Steelers defense.

Loading the box

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

This is the week the Steelers can shut the Bears early by loading the box and forcing Fields into second and third and long, making him be a thrower. Look for Pittsburgh to keep linebackers on the field, slide one of the team’s two safeties into the box and force the Bears to run east and west.

Controlled pass rush

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The first instinct for the Steelers might be to just send the neighborhood at Fields but his athleticism won’t allow it. Instead, Pittsburgh needs to run a controlled pressure, forcing Fields to stay in the pocket and get those late sacks after Fields struggles to make his reads and can’t break contain.

Lots of zone defense

Democrat and Chronicle

The last thing the Steelers want to do this week is play a ton of man defense and give Fields too many opportunities to run. If Fields looks up and sees the backs of all the Steelers defense chasing players, he’s going to have lanes to eat up chunks of yardage.

1

1