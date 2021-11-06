Steelers vs Bears: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Chicago Bears this week with an opportunity to extend its win streak for four games and inch ever closer to the top of the AFC North. The Steelers offense has taken significant steps forward over the last month. What do we expect to see this week? Read on and find out.

Diontae Johnson continuing to dominate targets

With JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the rest of the year, Diontae Johnson has stepped up and become the team’s clear top target in the passing game. As much as fans want to see Chase Claypool get more opportunities, don’t look for it to happen this week and Ben Roethlisberger continues to push the football to Johnson.

Another head workload for Najee Harris

Rookie running back Najee Harris has gotten very comfortable over the last month as the team’s feature back. Harris is not only the team’s singular running back but also one of the most efficient weapons in the passing game.

Clean football

The easiest way for a good team to let a bad team beat them is by unforced errors. Look for the Steelers to minimize penalties and turnovers on offense so as not to stall out drives. This will be especially true because Pittsburgh could be using interim kicker Josh Lambo this week. The team cannot be forced to settle for field goals as opposed to touchdowns due to silly mistakes.

