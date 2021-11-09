Steelers vs Bears: 5 takeaways from the big win

The Pittsburgh Steelers did everything they could to give the win away to the Chicago Bears but in the end, found a way to keep its win streak alive and improve to 5-4 on the season. Here are our big takeaways from the win.

T.J. Watt still surprises us

Just when we think there’s nothing linebacker T.J. Watt can do to impress us, he goes out and against constant double and triple teams finds a way to get three sacks on Bears athletic quarterback Justin Fields. Watt continues to power the defense and keep this unit going even when other players are struggling.

The offensive line took a big step back

After singing their praises the past three weeks, the Steelers offensive line made us regret all that on Monday night. The Bears defensive front bullied them all game long and made moving the football practically impossible. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times and hit five. The run game was stuck in neutral for much of the game thanks to the line’s inability to create any space for running back Najee Harris to work with.

Keith Butler might be the problem

The more we see the Steelers defense with these horrible lapses in games, the more it points to coaching. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler has scads of talent on that side of the football but really seems to be taking the term, “do less with more” to heart.

Alex Highsmith underwhelms again

With Melvin Ingram headed off to Kansas City, the spotlight falls squarely on Alex Highsmith to show he was worth Pittsburgh trading Ingram away. Monday night wasn’t an encouraging sign as Highsmith once again failed to register a sack and only a single hit on quarterback Justin Fields.

There has to be an option better than Ray-Ray McCloud

Each week I shake my head as to why wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud continues to not only be the team’s third wide receiver but the primary punt and kick returner as well. McCloud had a huge fumble late in the game caused with very little effort that could have cost the Steelers the game. Additionally despite dominating James Washington in reps, had the same number of receptions while Washington had more than three times the yards. Washington also had 13 rushing yards. McCloud need to go.

