Steelers vs Bears: 4 takeaways from the first half

The Pittsburgh Steelers go into the half leading the Chicago Bears 14-3 thanks to a pair of touchdowns from rookies and some classic Steelers defense. Here are our takeaways from the first half.

Defensive stars step up

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

When the Steelers needed a big play on defense, the stars stepped up. Linebacker T.J. Watt finished the first half with two sacks of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Star defensive tackle Cam Heyward hauled in an interception and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has brought serious physicality in the secondary.

Rookie skill players with big impact

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The future at running back and tight end are secure for the Steelers. Running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth each chipped in a touchdown in the first half.

Bears just hanging around

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This game shouldn’t be this close. But the Steelers had some lapses on defense allowing Chicago tight end Cole Kmet to make some plays and quarterback Justin Fields broke contain several times to extend drives.

Punting is a problem

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Rookie punter tight end Pressley Harvin III continued to struggle in the first half, adding to the last few games. Harvin was drafted to add some punch to the special teams but he seems to be taking big steps back.

