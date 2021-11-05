Steelers vs Bears: 4 guys who need to step up this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to extend its winning streak to four games and pull ever closer to the top of the AFC North. Here are the four guys we want to see step up this week against the Chicago Bears.

WR James Washington

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

It’s obvious that with JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the lineup, Diontae Johnson has become the singular focus of the passing offense for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. But this week, with an opportunity to really expand the passing offense it is time to get James Washington more involved.

LB Alex Highsmith

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have enough confidence in outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to feel confident in trading Melvin Ingram this past week. Highsmith has 1.5 sacks on the season and we’d love to see him step up with all the extra attention T.J. Watt is getting and have a big game. It would certainly prove some doubters wrong who didn’t like the trade.

S Terrell Edmunds

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Bears are going to want to run the football. Whether it’s with running back Khalil Herbert or quarterback Justin Fields, Pittsburgh will have to focus heavily on gap assignments and smart football. Edmunds, along with Minkah Fitzpatrick represents the last line of defense to keep Herbert and Fields from breaking off big runs.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. saw his first action of the season. He only had one carry but it practicing fully and we really want to see him get around 10 touches against the Bears to check his health and how the added explosion he brings can help the offense.

