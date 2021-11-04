Steelers vs Bears: 4 causes for concern this week

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. On the other side, the Chicago Bears are a struggling football team, looking for answers. The two teams square off this week and here is what we are worried about in this game.

Justin Fields making plays with his legs

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is going to be a very good NFL player. He’s been thrown to the wolves this season and his performance has been improving but still inconsistent. One thing he can do that Pittsburgh has to be aware of is his ability to run. This will have a huge impact on how the Steelers defend him as well as coverages.

Chicago finally using Allen Robinson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have an exceptional playmaker at wide receiver in Allen Robinson. But for whatever reason the Bears seem to have forgotten the caught 102 passes last season. Robinson is due for a big game and it could be this week.

Khalil Mack if he plays

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher Khalil Mack missed last week’s game with an ankle injury so it isn’t clear if he will play on Monday night. But if he does, it is yet another challenge for the Steelers young tackles to stop an elite edge rusher.

The Bears tight ends

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

As we have pointed out before, the Steelers tend to give up the most receptions to opposing tight ends. The Bears have two very good ones in Cole Kmet and Jesse James. Yes, that Jesse James. The Browns got nine receptions out of their tight ends last week and you can bet Fields will be looking for these guys early and often.

1

1