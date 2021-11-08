Steelers vs Bears: 3 big storylines in this game

If Week Nine of the NFL season has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears wrap up the week on Monday Night Football and after seeing favorite after favorite fall on Sunday, no team is safe. Here are the big storylines to keep an eye on this week.

The Steelers defense against another athletic quarterabck

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The key to this game for Pittsburgh will be slowing down the Bears rushing attack which means dealing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. It’s been something of a mixed bag for the Steelers defense when it comes to keeping running quarterbacks in check. Is Pittsburgh ready to play smart, disciplined football so they don’t get burned by a rookie quarterback?

Life without Melvin Ingram

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers chose to trade disgruntled outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. This week we will get a full first look at how Pittsburgh will rotate outside linebackers with Derrek Tuszuka and Taco Charlton as the primary backups to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Is this team really good?

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

This question might seem silly but if the Steelers can win they go to 5-3 and win four straight. That sounds like a really good football team. At the same time, Pittsburgh has been known to not always bring the necessary energy to games they are supposed to win. This game will go a long way towards quieting those critics if Pittsburgh can win and really fire up those same critics if they let this one slip away.

1

1