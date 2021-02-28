Steelers have virtual meeting with speedy Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an impressive cast of skill-position players on offense. One type of player they do not have is a guy with game-breaking speed. We’ve already talked about how the Steelers need to focus on speed in the upcoming NFL draft and they might just be listening.

According to NFL draft writer Justin Melo, the Steelers had a virtual meeting with Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. And make no mistake about it, no player in the upcoming draft brings the speed like Schwartz. He also ran on the Auburn track team and ran a 10.07 100m and claims to have run a 4.27 40-yard dash going into his senior year of high school.

Schwartz is far from a complete receiver with most of his yards coming off of go routes and slip screens but even at his most raw he is exactly what the Steelers need. Pittsburgh is great at finding mid-round gems at wide receiver and Schwartz could be the next one.

List

2021 Steelers mock draft: The other running back edition

Recommended Stories

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

    The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Retired Clemson DE says a normal jog can take his breath away due to lingering COVID-19 effects

    Foster said his doctors found him to be "allergic to pretty much everything in the environment right now."

  • Dana White skips post-fight presser as Ciryl Gane's hype train slows

    “Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

  • Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors

    That was evident when the Lakers lost all four games Schroder missed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols before they ended the skid Friday in a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. "Just to have him back in our lineup and have him back in our locker room just means so much to our team," said LeBron James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against the Blazers. Schroder is expected to be in the mix again when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

  • Mavs end Nets' 8-game run as Porzingis returns, Irving sits

    NEW YORK (AP) With one star back for Dallas and another one sidelined for Brooklyn, the NBA's longest winning streak was halted rather easily. Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Mavericks snapped the Nets' eight-game run with a 115-98 victory Saturday night. James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn's solo superstar with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sidelined.

  • Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore

    Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.

  • Buccaneers QB coach: Tom Brady came to Tampa to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but his accomplishments are still apparently haunting Tom Brady.

  • Seeing Sunday red: Here are the golfers honoring Tiger Woods with iconic look

    The golf world wore red shirts and black pants to honor Tiger Woods on Sunday.

  • Spurs look to continue home dominance of Nets

    The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways despite being short-handed and with changing rotations when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in the first of a back-to-back against teams from New York City. San Antonio will battle the Knicks on Tuesday to complete the two-games-in-two-nights set. The Spurs have won three of their past four games, including a 117-114 victory over New Orleans on Saturday as DeMar DeRozan returned from personal leave, scored 32 points and matched a season high with 11 assists.

  • Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas to wear red shirt, black pants on Sunday in honor of Tiger Woods

    Tributes don't get better than this.

  • Draymond Green with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/26/2021

  • LeBron James responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, calls out soccer player's hypocrisy

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LeBron James to shut up and dribble, so James did some homework on him.

  • DeAndre Hopkins still thinks it's hilarious the Texans traded him for 'only' 2nd round pick

    It's been 11 months, but Hopkins is still positively tickled that the Texans traded him to the Cardinals for almost nothing.

  • UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

    UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday. A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event. UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation. The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights. Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27. TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Tanak extends Arctic lead as Ogier digs himself out of a snowbank

    Estonian Tanak had led overnight after winning Friday's two stages on snow and ice and he won three of Saturday's six to build a comfortable advantage with only two stages to come on Sunday. Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera was second and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was in third place, 1.8 behind the Finn after winning the day's closing stage. "All in all, everything has gone to plan today," said Tanak.

  • Virus sidelines Raptors coaches, Siakam for Rockets game

    The Toronto Raptors were without six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, and starting forward Pascal Siakam for Friday night's game against Houston in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo was promoted to coach the team's game in Tampa, Florida, against the Rockets. The Raptors said Nurse and the remainder of his staff will continue to work remotely.

  • Triller's winning bid for Teofimo Lopez's next fight leaves Top Rank shook

    Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Raptors look to continue mastery of Bulls

    The Chicago Bulls have lost 12 games in a row to Toronto and they will be out to change that Sunday night when they visit the Raptors in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls' consecutive losses to the Raptors have been evenly split between home and away. The Bulls lost 106-97 at home to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night to end their three-game winning streak.