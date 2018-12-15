Steelers' Vince Williams put Tom Brady interception ball to good use

Tom Brady doesn't give the ball away that often, so when he does, you might as well keep it.

That was apparently Vince Williams' mentality after the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker intercepted the New England Patriots quarterback during their last meeting on Dec. 17, 2017.

 

Williams told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday he kept that football -- and put it to good use.

Williams is one resourceful parent.

Players usually don't keep game balls unless they're really special, but we can't blame the veteran linebacker here: That was Brady's first interception vs. Pittsburgh since 2005 and only the fourth pick he's ever thrown against the Steelers.

Brady's Patriots went on to win that game 27-24 -- they'll aim for their sixth straight win against Pittsburgh on Sunday -- but at least Williams got a nice souvenir out of it.

