Steelers' Vince Williams put Tom Brady interception ball to good use

Tom Brady doesn't give the ball away that often, so when he does, you might as well keep it.

That was apparently Vince Williams' mentality after the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker intercepted the New England Patriots quarterback during their last meeting on Dec. 17, 2017.

Williams told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday he kept that football -- and put it to good use.

Steelers LB Vince Williams said he still has the football from his Tom Brady interception last year. His kids play with it in the basement. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 15, 2018

Williams is one resourceful parent.

Players usually don't keep game balls unless they're really special, but we can't blame the veteran linebacker here: That was Brady's first interception vs. Pittsburgh since 2005 and only the fourth pick he's ever thrown against the Steelers.

Vince Williams, the only Steeler to intercept Tom Brady over his last eight games vs. Pit, on what it takes: "You've got to make great plays, break on the ball and be combative. You have to take them.

It's not about how close you are. This isn't horseshoes and hand grenades."

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 14, 2018

Brady's Patriots went on to win that game 27-24 -- they'll aim for their sixth straight win against Pittsburgh on Sunday -- but at least Williams got a nice souvenir out of it.

