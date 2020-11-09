Steelers’ Vance McDonald placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
According to the NFL wire report, Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. McDonald was listed on the injury report on Friday with an illness but was cleared to travel with the team to Dallas. Per the NFL’s COVID-19 policies and procedures manual, the player(s) who tested positive is are immediately isolated. They are forbidden access to team facilities, not allowed to have any direct contact with fellow players or team personnel, and are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In eight games (six starts) for Pittsburgh in 2020, McDonald has caught 9-of-11 passes for 61 receiving yards