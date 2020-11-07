Steelers’ Vance McDonald, ill this week, cleared to travel with team to Dallas

Vance McDonald, who traveled with the team this afternoon, was listed on the Steelers injury report on Friday with an illness. That illness was not the coronavirus.

McDonald would not have traveled today if he had the virus. It’s that time of year where people and, yes, players get things called a “cold” and the “flu.”

Though the type of illness is not specified on team reports, you can rest assured it wasn’t COVID-19.

Here’s why.

If a player tests positive for the virus, he is designated reserve/COVID-19. This designation is specifically for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in “close contact with infected person or persons.”

After Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, our friends over at For The Win posted a great piece that breaks everything down nicely.

FWIW, team photos show Vance McDonald boarding the plane for Dallas. He missed practice Friday with an illness. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 7, 2020





Per TribLive’s Joe Rutter, Steelers tight end Vance McDonald boarded a plane headed for Dallas Saturday afternoon.

