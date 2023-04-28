Steelers updated mock draft after day 1 of the NFL draft

On the first night of the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers went up and got their man when they traded their fourth-round pick to mock up and draft Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. With that first pick in the books, and the Steelers biggest need filled, here is our updated mock draft.

Second round - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Second round - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Third round - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round - DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round - WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

