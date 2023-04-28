Steelers updated mock draft after day 1 of the NFL draft
On the first night of the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers went up and got their man when they traded their fourth-round pick to mock up and draft Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. With that first pick in the books, and the Steelers biggest need filled, here is our updated mock draft.
Second round - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
Second round - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Third round - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Seventh round - DT Keondre Coburn, Texas
Seventh round - WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford
