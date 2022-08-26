Steelers updated 53-man roster projection at Week 3 of the preseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Sunday with a showdown with the Detroit Lions and the big storyline is the battle for the starting quarterback position. It’s come down to the wire and the team is going to use this week’s game for final evaluation. Here is our updated roster projection ahead of the final game and the start of the regular season.

Quarterbacks

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

  • Mitch Trubisky

  • Mason Rudolph

  • Kenny Pickett

Running backs

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

  • Najee Harris

  • Benny Snell Jr.

  • Anthony McFarland Jr.

  • Derek Watt (FB)

  • Jaylen Warren

Wide receivers

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

  • Diontae Johnson

  • Chase Claypool

  • George Pickens

  • Calvin Austin III

  • Gunner Olszweski

  • Tyler Vaughns

Tight ends

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

  • Pat Freiermuth

  • Zach Gentry

  • Connor Heyward

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

  • Chukwuma Okorafor (T)

  • Mason Cole (G/C)

  • John Leglue (T)

  • Dan Moore Jr. (T)

  • James Daniels (G/C)

  • Kevin Dotson (G)

  • J.C. Hassenauer (C)

  • Kendrick Green (G/C)

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

  • Cam Heyward

  • Tyson Alualu

  • Larry Ogunjobi

  • Chris Wormley

  • Montravius Adams

  • Isaiahh Loudermilk

  • DeMarvin Leal

  • Khalil Davis

Linebackers

  • Devin Bush (ILB)

  • Myles Jack (ILB)

  • Marcus Allen (ILB)

  • Mark Robinson (ILB)

  • Robert Spillane (ILB)

  • T.J. Watt (OLB)

  • Alex Highsmith (OLB)

  • Daniel Tuszuka (OLB)

  • Hamiclar Rashed (OLB)

Cornerbacks

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

  • Levi Wallace

  • Cameron Sutton

  • Arthur Maulet

  • Ahkello Witherspoon

Safeties

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick

  • Terrell Edmunds

  • Damontae Kazee

  • Tre Norwood

Special teams

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

  • Chris Boswell (K)

  • Pressley Harvin III (P)

  • Christian Kuntz (LS)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories