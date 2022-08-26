Steelers updated 53-man roster projection at Week 3 of the preseason
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Sunday with a showdown with the Detroit Lions and the big storyline is the battle for the starting quarterback position. It’s come down to the wire and the team is going to use this week’s game for final evaluation. Here is our updated roster projection ahead of the final game and the start of the regular season.
Quarterbacks
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Trubisky
Mason Rudolph
Kenny Pickett
Running backs
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Najee Harris
Benny Snell Jr.
Anthony McFarland Jr.
Derek Watt (FB)
Jaylen Warren
Wide receivers
(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Diontae Johnson
Chase Claypool
George Pickens
Calvin Austin III
Gunner Olszweski
Tyler Vaughns
Tight ends
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Gentry
Connor Heyward
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Chukwuma Okorafor (T)
Mason Cole (G/C)
John Leglue (T)
Dan Moore Jr. (T)
James Daniels (G/C)
Kevin Dotson (G)
J.C. Hassenauer (C)
Kendrick Green (G/C)
Defensive line
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Cam Heyward
Tyson Alualu
Larry Ogunjobi
Chris Wormley
Montravius Adams
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DeMarvin Leal
Khalil Davis
Linebackers
Devin Bush (ILB)
Myles Jack (ILB)
Marcus Allen (ILB)
Mark Robinson (ILB)
Robert Spillane (ILB)
T.J. Watt (OLB)
Alex Highsmith (OLB)
Daniel Tuszuka (OLB)
Hamiclar Rashed (OLB)
Cornerbacks
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Levi Wallace
Cameron Sutton
Arthur Maulet
Ahkello Witherspoon
Safeties
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Terrell Edmunds
Damontae Kazee
Tre Norwood
Special teams
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Chris Boswell (K)
Pressley Harvin III (P)
Christian Kuntz (LS)