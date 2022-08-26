Steelers updated 53-man roster projection at Week 3 of the preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Sunday with a showdown with the Detroit Lions and the big storyline is the battle for the starting quarterback position. It’s come down to the wire and the team is going to use this week’s game for final evaluation. Here is our updated roster projection ahead of the final game and the start of the regular season.

Quarterbacks

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Kenny Pickett

Running backs

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Derek Watt (FB)

Jaylen Warren

Wide receivers

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

George Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Gunner Olszweski

Tyler Vaughns

Tight ends

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Connor Heyward

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Chukwuma Okorafor (T)

Mason Cole (G/C)

John Leglue (T)

Dan Moore Jr. (T)

James Daniels (G/C)

Kevin Dotson (G)

J.C. Hassenauer (C)

Kendrick Green (G/C)

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Cam Heyward

Tyson Alualu

Larry Ogunjobi

Chris Wormley

Montravius Adams

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DeMarvin Leal

Khalil Davis

Linebackers

Devin Bush (ILB)

Myles Jack (ILB)

Marcus Allen (ILB)

Mark Robinson (ILB)

Robert Spillane (ILB)

T.J. Watt (OLB)

Alex Highsmith (OLB)

Daniel Tuszuka (OLB)

Hamiclar Rashed (OLB)

Cornerbacks

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Levi Wallace

Cameron Sutton

Arthur Maulet

Ahkello Witherspoon

Safeties

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Tre Norwood

Special teams

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Chris Boswell (K)

Pressley Harvin III (P)

Christian Kuntz (LS)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire