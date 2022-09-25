Steelers updated 4-round 2023 mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played three games and the warts on this roster are becoming more and more clear. We’ve updated our 2023 NFL mock draft and added a fourth round. Be sure to let us know in the comments below if you think this draft would hit the big needs for the Steelers and help speed up the rebuild.

First round-LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Oregon’s Noah Sewell is a ridiculous athlete and playmaker in the same mold as former Steelers great Ryan Shazier. This team has been hunting for his replacement for years and Sewell would be perfect.

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Baylor’s Siaki Ika is the best nose tackle prospect in the draft and 358 pounds of destructive force. Ika is more than just a run stuffer and has excellent quickness for a guy his size to go along with all that power.

Third round-OT Connor Galvin, Baylor

We stay with Baylor in the third round with offensive tackle Connor Galvin. Galvin is lean and athletic with elite NFL length and exceptional pass-blocking skills.

Fourth round-EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall is off to a fast start in 2022 with 5.0 sacks in four games and is on pace to better his 2021 output of 9.0 sacks. Hall is relentless off the snap and has a nice package of pass-rush moves.

