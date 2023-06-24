Steelers updated 2024 mock draft after minicamp

With minicamp over and training camp on the horizon, we decided it was time to update our 2024 four-round mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is all about evaluating the roster to this point as well as pending free agents to see what direction the Steelers could go.

First round - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

All signs point to Dallas Turner being the next great Alabama edge rusher and a perfect player to work behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Second round - C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers return to Georgia for yet another big-time offensive lineman. Van Pran is a franchise center who replace Mason Cole.

Third round - S Bud Clark, TCU

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Clark is a name to watch for the upcoming season. Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal are solid but the Steelers need to be thinking about the future with another ballhawk in the secondary.

Fourth round - LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t be shocked if the inside linebacker isn’t a much higher priority on draft day. This time around it doesn’t work out but the Steelers still land Gray in the fourth who is an athletic, rangy run stuffer.

