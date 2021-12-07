Steelers updated 2022 NFL draft needs

With just five games left in the NFL regular season, we decided it was time to update our 2022 NFL draft needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But this time around we expanded it to the top 10 spots. Obviously, the Steelers can’t draft all of these so any number of these needs could be filled via the copious amount of cap space the Steelers are set to have.

1-Quarterback

The end is near for Ben Roethlisberger and there is no succession plan in place. This might be the top need but I don’t see it as a first-round pick unless a top prospect is on the board when they pick. This team has tried mid-round guys before and this time it should be first round or free agency.

2-Defensive line

If you think the Steelers are OK on the defensive line next year you have to make a lot of assumptions. I don’t think anyone should bank on Tyson Alualu coming back, Stephon Tuitt ever being his old self and Chris Wormley being as good as he was this season. Pittsburgh needs power and/or athleticism on the interior defensive line.

3-Offensive guard/Center

It’s highly unlikely Trai Turner is back next season and as we’ve seen with all these injuries, the depth isn’t what it should be as starters. The one caveat here is the Steelers could draft a guard or center with the versatility of Kendrick Green.

4-Wide receiver

The likelihood of Pittsburgh losing both JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington in the offseason. Even with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool as the starters, Pittsburgh could really use another starter-quality guy. Wide receiver is actually my sleeper pick for the first round.

5-Offensive tackle

I put offensive tackle slightly lower than the interior offensive line just because the Steelers do have a three-man rotation of promising offensive tackles for the future. Could Pittsburgh afford to add some more depth? Absolutely but I would lean toward a veteran free agent to support the young guys rather than just add another young player.

6-Cornerback

The Steelers have been hesitant to give veteran Joe Haden a new contract and he could be gone in the offseason. This leaves the Steelers shuffling talent at cornerback and still without a decent replacement for Mike Hilton.

7-Outside linebacker

Here is another spot we have ranked a little lower, not because depth isn’t a worry but because I think this need would be better filled via free agency. The combo of Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszuka have been more than disappointing so look for Pittsburgh to be buyers here.

8-Running back

I, for one, want to see Najee Harris have a long, successful career in Pittsburgh. This means getting a viable back to pair with Harris so he doesn’t wear down too soon. Pittsburgh should look for a mid to late-round guy who can outrun defenses as a change of pace.

9-Safety

It isn’t clear what the future is for Terrell Edmunds. If the price is right, Pittsburgh will try to bring him back but if he chooses to test free agency Pittsburgh might need to draft a guy to provide some depth. This is assuming the Steelers think they have his replacement on the team. If they don’t, this need would move way up this list.

10-Inside linebacker

I am hopeful that by the time the offseason gets here, no one is worried about Devin Dush and the middle linebacker position. If it is still an issue, the Steelers have a couple of young guys who deserve a shot and then draft a young player to fill in.

