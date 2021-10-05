Steelers updated 2022 NFL draft needs after 4 games

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have played four games, the needs for the 2022 NFL draft are becoming more clear. Here are our updated draft needs for Pittsburgh.

1-Quarterback

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Keep in mind that even though the Steelers will need a quarterback more than any other position, the odds of drafting one are much lower. The 2020 crop of quarterbacks isn’t great and could force Pittsburgh to look elsewhere.

2-Offensive tackle

Let me be clear, No. 2 and No. 3 could easily be interchanged. But in terms of talent and need, offensive tackle gets a slight bump here. The team still hasn’t seen Zach Banner on the field this season and the play of Chuks Okorafor doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

3-Interior offensive line

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

I would love to not have this so high but my interest in the Steelers keeping Trai Turner has waivered with his play. The Steelers have some flexibility here and could either draft a pure guard to replace Turner or a center and kick Kendrick Green to his natural position.

4-Defensive line

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Right now the Steelers defensive front is a mess. The only constant on the roster is Cam Heyward and even he can’t play forever. Pittsburgh is trying to cobble together players right now but could stand to invest in a guy earlier in the draft this time around.

5-Wide receiver

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-

The Steelers could potentially lose JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington in free agency. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool remain but this group would certainly need to add talent.

6-Cornerback

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Right now the Steelers are shuffling cornerbacks to try to figure out what rotation works best for a secondary without Steven Nelson. James Pierre has been ok but Justin Layne has struggled. Pittsburgh would be served to find a physical slot cornerback who doesn’t need to come off the field.

7-Running back

Despite drafting Najee Harris in the first round in 2021, the Steelers could use a change-of-pace guy to sub him out. This could also serve double duty if Pittsburgh could find a scat back who can also return punts and kicks, replacing Ray-Ray McCloud.

