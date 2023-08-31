Steelers unveil Student Rush ticket promotion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a new Student Rush promotion, the first of its kind for an NFL team.

Patterned after the famous Pittsburgh Penguins promotion of the early 2000s, the Steelers will make 100 standing room only tickets available for each game at Acrisure Stadium, exclusively for college students with a .edu e-mail address.

The standing room only inventory will be new, meaning on top of previously sold ticket allotments and there will be a dedicated student rush area behind the scoreboard in the south end zone. The tickets will be priced $50, including fees.

