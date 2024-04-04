Steelers unveil jersey numbers for new players, including Antonio Brown’s No. 84

The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled the jersey numbers for players who joined the roster during free agency.

Jersey numbers for the new guys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tuZaucr5Sx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 4, 2024

New starting quarterback Russell Wilson will wear No. 3, with Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as No. 2 and 4.

Cordarrelle Patterson will be the first Steeler to wear No. 84 since Antonio Brown, who requested a trade from the team after the 2018 season.

