Steelers unable to tender special teams ace, OLB due to salary cap restrictions
With the salary cap tight, the #Steelers are not able to tender RFA special teams ace & backup OLB Ola Adeniyi, source said. He’ll be a free agent.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021
Repercussions of the salary cap situation in Pittsburgh are being felt as the team is unable to re-sign restricted free agent, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi. He’ll be on the market when free agency begins on March 17.
Adeniyi signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent much of his rookie year on injured reserve. Since the 2019 season, he’s played sparingly on defense (215 snaps or seven percent) but has been a factor on special teams.
On special teams, Pro Football Focus grades Adeniyi at 88.1. He’s contributed 63 key plays and 14 tackles on 503 plays.
Adeniyi was solid as a special teamer but didn’t add much value as a reserve defender. With free agency starting Wednesday, expect to see more salary-cap casualties come from the Steelers.