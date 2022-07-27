Steelers DE Tyson Alualu starts training camp on PUP list

Pittsburgh Steelers players reported to Saint Vincent College on Tuesday for the start of training camp. One player whose start will be somewhat delayed is defensive end Tyson Alualu who will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform or PUP list.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Alualu’s inclusion on the PUP is not a major issue. Alualu is dealing with some knee soreness after training.

Alualu re-signed with the Steelers last offseason after originally planning to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, Alualu missed all but two games in 2021 on the IR so you can believe he’s read to get back onto the field.

Alualu will be competing with a deep and talented group of defnsive linemen that includes newcomer Larry Ogunjobi and rookie DeMarvin Leal.

We have placed DE Tyson Alualu on the Active/PUP List and S Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Active/NFI List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 26, 2022

