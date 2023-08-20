Steelers Twitter reacts to another excellent performance by QB Kenny Pickett

Two preseason games, two great showings by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. On Saturday night, Pickett came out with the first-team offense against the Buffalo Bills starters and was masterful.

In just two drives, Pickett led the team down to two quick touchdowns, putting Buffalo down 14-0 in a flash. This is a stark contrast to the Steelers offense of the past and a great sign for the 2023 season.

When Pickett plays well, Steeler Nation never hesitates to rally around him and scream it from the rooftops. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for Pickett and her are some of our favorite reactions.

You're looking at the next best QB in the AFC North #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4EqE9eWJFm — taylor (@ay_taybay) August 20, 2023

Money throw by Kenny to hit Muth for the TD. He’s lead the Steelers to 3 TD drives this preseason. Get on the Kenny Pickett Hype Train. He’s going to have a fun year. pic.twitter.com/pkrI2IlUjR — SteelTwins | KING “M’Fn” KHAN (@SteelTwins) August 20, 2023

KENNY 2 GLOVES RUNS THE LEAGUE…. @steelers ISN’T KENNY A DAWGGGG — Tyler (@KennyPickettMVP) August 20, 2023

AFC is historically loaded. Stud QBs everywhere. But don’t sleep on Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers this year. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) August 20, 2023

… Sign it ☺️ pic.twitter.com/YQUbsJUC8D — WATT THE FUCK 💛🖤 (20-0) ➐ (@ClassicSteelerW) August 20, 2023

Kenny Pickett How many times do I have to tell y’all ?!? Buy every Rookie card you can. If he stays healthy this is a 15+ year Steeler with 2+ SB Rings and a Gold Jacket. — 🏈 The Football Plan 🏈 (@TheFootballPlan) August 20, 2023

#steelers will win AFC north… I told you last year Kenny Pickett is the real deal I watched every single game he has played since high school…. — PabloHippo (@Pablo_01618) August 20, 2023

Who says Kenny Pickett doesn’t have swag?? pic.twitter.com/4buQbfvHVN — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) August 20, 2023

This Kenny Pickett preseason is too good to be true, right? I am not much for hyperbole or actually being overly positive about anything but he's been flawless. It's been a sight to see up close. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 20, 2023

Kenny Pickett led a one play touchdown drive literally without even strapping on his helmet pic.twitter.com/ebT6tMqkss — Devin Engle (Here We Go Show) (@DevinJacobEngle) August 20, 2023

Kenny Pickett led a one play touchdown drive literally without even strapping on his helmet pic.twitter.com/ebT6tMqkss — Devin Engle (Here We Go Show) (@DevinJacobEngle) August 20, 2023

Kenny Pickett played a perfect preseason. He will be a top 10 QB by the end of the year. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire