Steelers Twitter reacts to another excellent performance by QB Kenny Pickett

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read

Two preseason games, two great showings by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. On Saturday night, Pickett came out with the first-team offense against the Buffalo Bills starters and was masterful.

In just two drives, Pickett led the team down to two quick touchdowns, putting Buffalo down 14-0 in a flash. This is a stark contrast to the Steelers offense of the past and a great sign for the 2023 season.

When Pickett plays well, Steeler Nation never hesitates to rally around him and scream it from the rooftops. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for Pickett and her are some of our favorite reactions.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire