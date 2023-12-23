Steelers turn Jake Browning interception into Najee Harris touchdown, lead 21-0

The Steelers are beating down the Bengals.

Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning threw his second interception of the game and the Steelers turned it into their third touchdown in four possessions, giving the club a 21-0 lead with 7:06 left in the second quarter.

Browning was looking down the left side for receiver Tyler Boyd but safety Eric Rowe stepped in front of the receiver to make the interception. Rowe returned the ball 25 yards down to the Cincinnati 14.

After Mason Rudolph used a 7-yard scramble to convert third-and-6, running back Najee Harris took a carry 3 yards up the middle for his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

The Steelers are dealing with a key injury on their defense, as linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) is doubtful to return. Roberts wears the green dot as Pittsburgh’s defensive signal-caller. Myles Jack, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, has replaced Roberts in that role.