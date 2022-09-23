How can Steelers turn it around after Week 3 loss? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses how the Pittsburgh Steelers can turn it around after their second straight loss of the season.
Keep an eye on these four players as the #Chiefs take on the #Colts in Week 3.
Jawaan Taylor stonewalled opposing pass rushers in the first two games of the 2022 season.
Third-year linebacker Jordan Phillips was ready to see his first meaningful snaps of the season in the #Browns' win over Pittsburgh.
#Bills coach Sean McDermott confirms the injury bug has bit the team:
Miami has their biggest test this weekend.
Defense was supposed to carry the Browns during Deshaun Watson's suspension. No one saw 28.3 points per game coming with Jacoby Brissett at the helm.
Here are the takeaways from this week's game.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
Skyy Moore played two snaps against the Chargers. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says to not expect that again.
Amazon Prime broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit was taken aback by Brownie the Elf, the logo the Browns are using on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills defense is facing a major injury problem heading into the AFC East showdown against the Dolphins Sunday.