Steelers try out nine offensive players, including two QBs
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be on the brink of playoff elimination, but that didn’t keep Mike Tomlin from bringing in the most players he has all season for tryouts. In all likelihood, the Steelers are simply getting a jumpstart on their offseason roster.
Per the NFL transaction wire, Pittsburgh hosted tryouts for three offensive tackles, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, a tight end and a running back.
