Steelers troll Jaguars for messing with Terrible Towel

The Titans found out in 2008. Fifteen years later, the Jaguars learned not to mess with the Terrible Towel.

In Week 8, the Jaguars beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The win moved Jacksonville to 6-2. The Jaguars celebrated by waving Terrible Towels.

Since then, the Jaguars have lost six of nine and will miss the playoffs. Their loss to (who else?) the Titans opened the door for the Steelers to make the playoffs.

"When will yinz learn?" the Steelers posted on X after the Jaguars lost, reposting Jacksonville's post with video of the Terrible Towel being waved by Jaguars players.

In 2008, the Titans beat the Steelers late in the regular season to win the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Multiple Titans players desecrated the Terrible Towel. The Titans lost in the divisional round to the Baltimore; the Steelers won the Super Bowl.

In 2005, Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh wiped his cleats with a Terrible Towel after the Bengals seemingly delivered the death blow to the Steelers late in the regular season. The Steelers rebounded, beat the Bengals in the wild-card round of the playoffs, and won the Super Bowl.