Steelers travel to Buffalo if they make the playoffs at the No. 7 seed

Week 18 of the NFL regular season will decide if the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs. The Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns but Pittsburgh also needs the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots along with the New York Jets beating the Miami Dolphins.

If all those things happen, this would secure the Steelers in the No. 7 seed in the AFC. It would also earn them a trip to Orchard Park for a rematch from earlier in the season with the Buffalo Bills.

The first time these two teams squared off this season, the Bills blew the Steelers out 38-3 in the ugliest game of the year for Pittsburgh. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

This first game was all the way back in Week Five and both teams are in very different places now. The Bills are still one of the top teams in the AFC but have shown some flaws in recent weeks. Meanwhile the Steelers have completely reversed their fortunes and don’t resemble the squad that rushed for 54 yards.

Let us know in the comments if you are excited about the potential of getting another shot at the Bills or if will it be another early exit for the Steelers.

List

Steelers vs Browns: 6 bold predictions for this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire