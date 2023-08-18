Steelers training camp: Takeaways from the Steelers final practice

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their training camp at Saint Vincent College. The team will now take Friday off before welcoming the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium for Week Two of the NFL preseason.

All throughout training camp, Pittsburgh has gotten in good work at Latrobe and looks like a team ready to make a playoff run in 2023.

From start to finish at training camp, the Steelers offense has centered on the improvements in quarterback Kenny Pickett and his connection with wide receiver George Pickens. Defensively, the line of scrimmage has drawn all the attention with so much depth. Here are our takeaways from this final training camp practice.

Offensive line filled with moving parts

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with the offensive line trying different players in different spots. Once the regular season starts, we don’t expect to be any surprises among the starters but all this is giving the Steelers a great idea of how the depth will look by the start of the season.

Interceptions everywhere

Three different defenders, Trenton Thompson, Mark Robinson and Kwon Alexander all picked off passes on Thursday. The Steelers defense is one of the best at getting interceptions in the regular season so this comes as no surprise.

Pressley Harvin holding off Braden Mann

The position battle for starting punter keeps going but on Thursday Pressley Harvin III had a strong day. Last week Braden Mann handled all the punting duties and was solid. This week it’ll be Harvin’s turn.

Defense dominated seven shots

The Steelers offense had kept things honest in seven shots for much of training camp but on Thursday the defense dominated 5-2.

Sloppy work all around

Most in attendance agreed that this was one of the lowest energy practices and was even described as disjointed and uninspired. This goes with players wrapping up their time at Saint Vincent and not a reflection on the team at all.

