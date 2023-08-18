Steelers training camp: Stock up/stock down at the end of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up training camp practices at Saint Vincent College on Thursday. This year’s camp has been high-energy, focused and positive in all facets. Pittsburgh has had no real issues during camp with players staying healthy and thanks to plenty of competition and exceptional effort.

But not every player has improved over the course of training camp. Some guys haven’t taken advantage of their opportunities while other players stepped up. With two preseason games left, we are going to offer up our first preseason stock report with an update coming after the Steelers play their last preseason game.

Stock up - QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

This offense belongs to Kenny Pickett now and he is showing a ton of growth and poise in year two.

Stock down - QB Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky chose to come back to the Steelers instead of testing free agency but things haven’t gone according to plan. Trubisky wasn’t going to win the starting job but with his struggles, he will be lucky to hold onto the No. 2 spot.

Stock up - RB Jaylen Warren

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Down the stretch in 2022, Jaylen Warren took on a much larger role on offense and was impressive. He’s come back this year even better and has some pundits wondering if he should be the starter.

Stock up - WR George Pickens

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There might still be a spot or two left on the George Pickens bandwagon but seats are going fast. Every day, Pickens hauls in a pass or two that make us shake our heads. The 2023 version of Pickens is more complete and polished which is scary to opposing defenses.

Stock down - TE Zach Gentry

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

By no fault of his own, Zach Gentry has been completely overshadowed at training camp. We really hope Gentry makes the team because of his value as a run blocker but we would love to see him step up.

Stock up - OL Spencer Anderson

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The seventh-round rookie has shown versatility and athleticism across multiple spots on the offensive line and has outplayed multiple veterans on the roster.

Stock down - C Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Do we call him the backup center? Do we call him the starting fullback? We have no idea but for all the attention Kendrick Green has gotten, he’s not played well at his primary position.

Stock up - OT Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It would have been easy for Dan Moore Jr. to just give up when the Steelers drafted Broderick Jones in the first round. Instead, Moore has stepped up his play and so far is holding onto his job as the starting left tackle.

Stock down - DT Montravius Adams

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It isn’t so much that Montravius Adams has played poorly. But his stock is down because he’s been out and other defensive linemen have stepped up in his place.

Stock up - LB Kwon Alexander

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The last inside linebacker the Steelers signed has turned out to be the best. Kwon Alexander has outplayed Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson, who haven’t played badly at all.

Stock down - CB James Pierre

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not playing poorly, it really feels like the Steelers aren’t sold on cornerback James Pierre as the team’s fourth cornerback. Pierre has experience but the coaches haven’t been easy on him, maybe hoping some tough love will help him improve.

Stock up - S Kenny Robinson

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Kenny Robinson came over as a free agent from the Carolina Panthers and has made the most of his reps with Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee both out injured. Robinson is from the area and loves playing with the Steelers and it shows.

Stock down - KR Gunner Olszewski

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was a longshot that Gunner Olszewski would make the team and the emergence of wide receiver Calvin Austin III has made it even tougher. Olszewski hasn’t been in the mix as a returner at all so far this preseason and seems to be lost in the shuffle.

