Steelers training camp: Steelers focusing attention on HOF game with quarterbacks

Ben Roethlisberger didn't participate in most team periods in the Steelers' second camp practice, but Mike Tomlin told me that was by design, done to get good looks at guys who will be more involved in the HOF game. As a result, Dwayne Haskins got far more reps today vs yesterday — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 23, 2021

Savy media noticed on Friday that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t a full participant in team activities during training camp practice. However, as head coach Mike Tomlin pointed out at this post-practice press conference, there was no mystery injury or other conspiracy at work.

The team is simply preparing for the first preseason game of the year, the Hall of Fame Game. The Steelers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game of the year on August 5, a week ahead of the rest of the league. As Tomlin explained, Roethlisberger isn’t playing in that game so he wanted to see what he had in his other quarterbacks, specifically Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins looks to have a very prominent role in preseason. Pittsburgh brought in the former first-rounder this offseason after being released by the Washington Football Team and among the Steelers quarterback room, he’s the unknown commodity.

List