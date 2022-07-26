Steelers training camp: QB Kenny Pickett says he doesn’t know where he is on the depth chart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The biggest question for the Pittsburgh Steelers to answer this offseason has to do with who the starting quarterback will be. It is a three-man race between veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky along with rookie Kenny Pickett.

Steelers players arrived at Latrobe on Tuesday and Pickett was asked about what he needs to do in order to win the starting quarterback job. During the conversation, Pickett noted he isn’t sure where he is on the quarterback depth chart as of now.

In all likelihood, Pickett is going to start workouts as the team’s third quarterabck. Head coach Mike Tomlin is going to be respectful of Trubisky and Rudolph, understanding both guys have far more experience. Nevertheless, with a first-round pick invested in Pickett, I’m sure he was have ample opportunity to show what he can do during training camp and the preseason.

List

Top 23 highest-rated Steelers in Madden NFL 23

Recommended Stories