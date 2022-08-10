Steelers training camp: Pros and cons of each of the QB candidates

In this article:

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three candidates for the starting quarterback job. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett are all working hard at training camp to impress the coaches but all three guys have positives and negatives to putting them on the field. Here are our pros and cons for each candidate.

Mitch Trubisky

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PROS

Best overall talent of the three

NFL experience

Great blend of athleticism and arm talent

CONS

Inexperience in the system

Lack of NFL success

Mason Rudolph

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PROS

Most experience with the system

Proved he can win as a starter

“Safe” choice

CONS

Not statistically productive in starts

Fans might riot

Very minimal room for growth

Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PROS

Most athletic of the group

Team invested in him as the future

The fan favorite

CONS

Least experienced of the trio

Been inconsistent in practices

Needs more time with the system

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire