Steelers training camp: Pros and cons of each of the QB candidates
Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three candidates for the starting quarterback job. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett are all working hard at training camp to impress the coaches but all three guys have positives and negatives to putting them on the field. Here are our pros and cons for each candidate.
Mitch Trubisky
PROS
Best overall talent of the three
NFL experience
Great blend of athleticism and arm talent
CONS
Inexperience in the system
Lack of NFL success
Mason Rudolph
PROS
Most experience with the system
Proved he can win as a starter
“Safe” choice
CONS
Not statistically productive in starts
Fans might riot
Very minimal room for growth
Kenny Pickett
PROS
Most athletic of the group
Team invested in him as the future
The fan favorite
CONS
Least experienced of the trio
Been inconsistent in practices
Needs more time with the system
