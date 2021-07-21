Steelers training camp previews: Cornerbacks

Next up on our look at the Pittsburgh Steelers going into training camp are the cornerbacks. Losses his this unit hard so it remains to be seen what this group will look like this season.

Who will be there

Losing Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton to free agency is a huge blow to this defense. The Steelers have a nice mix of young guys but it remains to be seen if any of them are ready to play this season. Joe HadenCameron Sutton James Pierre Justin Layne DeMarkus Acy Shakur Brown Mark Gilbert Stephen Denmark

What to watch

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

This positional unit will be one to watch. Much like the offensive line, this group is getting a huge re-build. Only Joe Haden returns to the starting lineup so watching not only have the starting boundary cornerback spot plays out but that all-important slot cornerback position as well. Cameron Sutton is certainly in line for one of them but could an undrafted rookie like Shakur Brown steal the other one?

How it will all play out

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

I expect Sutton to win the starting job as he got a new contract and the coaching staff felt confident enough to release Steven Nelson. As far as the slot cornerback spot, if Jame Pierre doesn't win it, look to the safeties for the best option to fill it. There are just too many unproven guys on this group to trust with a job that important.

