Steelers training camp preview: Running back

In just three weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin training camp and start the 2023 NFL season. Here is our look at each of the team’s positional units of the roster heading into camp.

What the Steelers have

Down the stretch in 2022, Pittsburgh discovered they can run the football with Najee Harris as well as Jaylen Warren and be even more efficient in the run game. Both players return. The Steelers also return Anthony McFarland Jr. who is currently in line to be the team’s No. 3 back.

The Steelers also have another weapon as Connor Heyward transitions to a hybrid role including fullback. We don’t look for the Steelers to keep any of the other running backs on the roster.

What do they need?

With so many experienced veteran backs on the free-agent market, the Steelers would be wise to add a veteran with starter experience just as an insurance policy.

Outlook

We expect this offense to be powered by the run game early in the season. Lots of touches for Harris and Warren. Plus a nice dose of Heyward as a fullback and H-back. As much as everyone wants to see Kenny Pickett and the passing game cut loose, this offense is going to be powered by the backs which is why we would love to see one more guy brought in who can step in like DeAngelo Williams did during his time in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire