Steelers training camp preview: Quarterbacks

In just three weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin training camp and start the 2023 NFL season. Here is our look at each of the team’s positional units of the roster heading into camp.

What the Steelers have

The Steelers quarterback room is set for training camp and the season. All three of the team’s quarterbacks from last season return with Kenny Pickett locked in as the starter with Mitch Trubiky and Mason Rudolph behind him. Last season there was some uncertainty about the depth chart but everything is settled now. The team also has rookie Tanner Morgan who could end up on the practice squad.

What they need

In terms of personnel, Pittsburgh doesn’t need a thing. What this group needs is to get coached up and given a system they can succeed in. Last season, OC Matt Canada did more harm than good whether it was Pickett or Trubisky. What this group needs is to be cut loose and allowed to play.

Season outlook

Many pundits are tagging Pickett as a top breakout candidate and we agree. If the Steelers are going to compete in the AFC North and its talented quarterbacks, Pickett has to step up and go throw for throw with the rest of the NFL.

