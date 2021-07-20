Steelers training camp preview: Inside linebackers

Next up in our preview of the Pittsburgh Steelers positional units ahead of training camp are the inside linebackers. The Steelers are getting Devin Bush back off of a torn ACL and were able to re-sign veteran Vince Williams. Will it be enough to balance out the losses on defense?

Who will be there?

The Steelers are bringing a ton of guys who can play inside linebacker including a couple of very interesting hybrid players. Here is the full list of inside linebackers who will be at training camp. Devin Bush Vince Williams Robert Spillane Marcus Allen Mile Killebrew Jamar Watson Buddy Johnson Jr.

What to watch?

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

For me, it's all about the rookie, Buddy Johnson and the two hybrid guys, Marcus Allen and Miles Killebrew. Allen made the successful transition from safety to linebacker last season and really brings some physicality to the position. The same could be said for Killebrew who is an exceptional athlete. As for Johnson, his time might start on special teams but he's a future starter.

How it will all play out

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

When the dust settles on the inside linebackers, it will come down to Devin Bush being 100 percent and how his teammates work with him. I'm banking on Robert Spillane being the other starting inside linebacker with Vince Williams and Marcus Allen as the primary backups. This gives the Steelers a really diverse group in sense of skills and allows them the freedom to sub guys in and out for situational football.

