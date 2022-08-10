Steelers training camp: Pittsburgh waives LB Ulysees Gilbert III

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they had waived inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III with an injury designation. The team did not immediately announce a corresponding addition to the training camp roster.

Gilbert has been with the Steelers since 2019 on and off but unfortunately for him, injuries have really held him back. Gilbert made some excellent plays on special teams and was having a strong training camp but was spotted with his foot in a boot just a day ago.

The Steelers still have plenty of excellent options at inside linebacker. It’s a three-man race for the two starting spots with Myles Jack on one side and Devin Bush and Robert Spillane battling for the other starting spot. The Steelers also have Marcus Allen, Mark Robinson and Buddy Johnson to round out the depth chart.

