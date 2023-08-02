Steelers training camp: Pittsburgh signs 2 free-agent defensive backs

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed a pair of defensive backs. This is in addition to placing cornerback Cory Trice Jr. and waiving running back Alfonzo Graham.

Pittsburgh signed cornerback Isaiah Dunn who last spent time with the Seattle Seahawks. Dunn was with the New York Jets in 2021 and appeared in 12 games. Dunn played his college football at Oregon State.

The Steelers also signed safety Trenton Thompson. Thompson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2022 and he spent the bulk of the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad.

In the past week, the Steelers have turned over nearly a half dozen spots on the 90-man training camp roster which sets up position battles at multiple spots. The team plays its first preseason game on August 11.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire