Steelers training camp: Pittsburgh’s offensive line experience by player

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, this includes the offensive line. This is a group that was led by veteran guys like Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro in recent years. But with all of them replaced, the youth movement is going full speed ahead. Here is how the Steelers offensive line breaks down in terms of starting experience.

James Daniels-48 starts

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Cole-39 starts

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chuks Okorafor-35 starts

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Trent Scott-19 starts

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Moore-16 starts

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Kendrick Green-15 games

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kevin Dotson-13 starts

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

J.C. Hassenauer-8 starts

AP Photo/Don Wright

John Leglue-5 starts

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

1

1