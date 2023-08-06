Steelers training camp: Observations from Saturday’s practice

Just hours after wrapping up Friday Night Lights, the Pittsburgh Steelers were back to work with an intense training camp practice. Here are some observations from practice.

Injury update

Safeties Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee all missed practice on Saturday. In addition, linebacker Nick Herbig and guard Nick Herbig both had to leave practice with injuries.

Minkah Fitzpatrick finally practices

Saturday marked the first time during training camp that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick practiced with the team. No word if he will continue to work with the team while he deals with a personal matter.

No rest for the team

The Steelers practiced twice in 18 hours and Tomlin loved it.

“We had a opportunity on a short turnaround to bounce back and deliver again today,” Tomlin said. “We do those things thoughtfully because we want to harden this group not only in terms of physical preparation but mental preparation. These last 24 hours are kind of reflective of how the season can be from time to time.”

Kendrick Green staying busy at practice

On Friday night, backup center Kendrick Green got a surprise when he was told he’d be playing some fullback but he did a great job. Saturday at practice he made his way back and forth between offensive line and fullback working with both positional units.

2 good days in a row for Calvin Austin III

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III got off to a slow start at training camp but the last two practices have been very strong for the speedy second-year receiver.

